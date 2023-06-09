Waste Management at St Luke's School, Solan

The school adopted the Waste Management Policy on the occasion of World Environment Day.The policy aims at minimising waste generation, spreading environmental awareness with stress on the three Rs Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. A waste Policy Management Committee was formed for the same with the support of the Eco Club at the school. For the stricter implementation of the policy, constructive penalties will be imposed by the Eco Club. The students were sensitised about the cause and instructed to follow the rules in letter and spirit.