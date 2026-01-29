“Waste to Wonder Activity” organised at Mukand Public School

Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar, organised a “Waste to Wonder Activity” in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban). The main objective of the activity was to develop awareness among students about cleanliness, environmental protection, and the importance of reusing and recycling waste. During the activity, the IEC Team of the Municipal Corporation guided students on creating useful and innovative items from waste and discarded materials under the concept of best out of waste.

