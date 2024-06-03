Water — A hope

Water is water, no matter,

In the river or the sputter.

We need to save it and protect,

It is the only ‘to be concerned’ fact.

It is from the tear duct of our eyes,

And the heaven above the skies.

It’s dropping down see, see, see,

We need to save it, yes you and me.

It’s going to extinct in a few years,

If it will vanish, no apple no pears.

No water in the glass or the bathtub,

Neither pup will get it nor a lion cub.

We’ll not able to wash a mop,

Nor able to bath with the soap.

We have to save every drop,

Or we’ll lose the paddy crop.

Water is water, no matter,

In the river or the gutter

P Devanshee, Class IX, MCM DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Baghni