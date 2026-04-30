Water Conservation Day observed

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh, observed Water Conservation Day with a special morning assembly conducted by Class IX students. The programme featured a Punjabi poem, an engaging storytelling session, and a meaningful song, all highlighting the importance of responsible water use and conservation. Students participated enthusiastically and spread awareness through creative expression and thoughtful presentations. The assembly concluded with the “Har Ghar Jal” pledge. The event was highly informative, impactful, and inspiring, motivating students to adopt sustainable practices and value this vital natural resource in their daily lives.

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