Water Week concludes

Kailash Bahl DAV Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh, concluded Water Week - Series 9, celebrated under the theme "Water is a Treasure, Save it for Posterity". Students of Classes VIII and IX participated in a range of activities during the three-day celebration. On the first day, 'Toyedagum Swaragini', a Hindi poetry writing competition on the theme of water conservation, featured original poems accompanied by artistic illustrations. The second day featured the 'Best out of waste' activity, in which students transformed discarded plastic bottles into bird nests and water pots. The final day included the 'Art-e-Lleria' poster making competition, which also saw participation from students of GMSSS, Sector 8-B, who presented posters on rainwater harvesting and groundwater conservation; the 'Toygator' Water Toy Making Competition, using recyclable materials; and 'Crackerjack Exhibitor', where students demonstrated scientific experiments on the physical properties of water. Water Week concluded with a special morning assembly featuring a thought-provoking welcome address, an English poem on the significance of water, and a Science Toygator demonstration of water conservation models. A theme-based song, a Hindi poem and a dance performance further reinforced the message, while an interactive quiz engaged the audience. The nukkad natak emerged as the highlight, portraying the consequences of water wastage, followed by the vote of thanks.

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