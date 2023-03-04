Wave of nostalgia at Pinegrove School, Subathu

The air was abuzz with excitement and pride laced with nostalgic feelings during the Graduation Ceremony 2022-23 at the school. As another batch of Class XII students is ready to leave the portals of the school and embark upon a new journey, they were bid farewell in the presence of Executive Director Capt AJ Singh, Director, Administration, Samiksha Singh, Heads of school and the staff members along with the parents and family members of the students of outgoing Class XII. Titled “Mouassem Al-hayya” — The Seasons of Life, the farewell party was an emotioThe current Class XII batch displayed bonhomie through heartfelt words, moving melody and lyrical magic in the honour of their seniors, while the rest of the school added to the warmth and love with their good wishes. The nostalgic trip down memory lane was sealed with speeches of reminiscence and gratitude by the students of the outgoing batch. Capt AJ Singh shared pearls of wisdom and exhorted them to cherish the ethics learnt at school and to make their alma mater proud by being responsible citizens and good human beings.