Wazeer Academic International School, Jawali

The school celebrated Dasehra. The school premises was adorned with colourful decorations and festive lights. The spirit of the festival was palpable as students, dressed in traditional attire, eagerly took part in various cultural performances that showcased the rich heritage of India. The highlight of the event was a mesmerising Ramayan roleplay performance. The skilful portrayal of characters and captivating storytelling left the audience spellbound, conveying the timeless message of righteousness and courage. A vibrant tableau procession featuring effigies of Ravan culminated in a symbolic burning, symbolising the eradication of negativity and the triumph of virtue. Principal Deepika Guleria expressed immense pride in the efforts of the students and staff.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases
The bench says it has recorded the statements of the probe a...
S Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Indians given death sentence in Qatar
Conveys to the family members that the government would make...
Toll in AP train accident rises to 14; CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit mishap site
The locomotive pilots of Rayagada passenger and a guard of t...
Kerala blasts toll rises to 3 as 12-year-old girl succumbs to her injuries
12 others in ICU from the incident; 4 in a critical conditio...
Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, to return to India for meeting her children
She will return to Pakistan after meeting her kids