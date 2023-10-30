Wazeer Academic International School, Jawali

The school celebrated Dasehra. The school premises was adorned with colourful decorations and festive lights. The spirit of the festival was palpable as students, dressed in traditional attire, eagerly took part in various cultural performances that showcased the rich heritage of India. The highlight of the event was a mesmerising Ramayan roleplay performance. The skilful portrayal of characters and captivating storytelling left the audience spellbound, conveying the timeless message of righteousness and courage. A vibrant tableau procession featuring effigies of Ravan culminated in a symbolic burning, symbolising the eradication of negativity and the triumph of virtue. Principal Deepika Guleria expressed immense pride in the efforts of the students and staff.