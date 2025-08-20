We have a ‘No Bag Day’ every Saturday

Advertisement

How is your school integrating tech in classroom learning?

Our school has successfully integrated technology into classroom learning, providing an engaging and interactive experience for students. With tools like interactive panels, smart boards and internet access in every class, we use live videos and up-to-date information to clarify concepts and make learning more effective. This approach not only enhances understanding but also keeps students abreast of the latest developments in their subjects.

What are the cultural and extra-curricular highpoints of your school in the past year?

Our school's cultural and extracurricular highlights from the past year have been truly remarkable. We've celebrated festivals like Diwali, Dussehra, Christmas and Lohri with enthusiasm and energy, fostering a sense of unity and cultural appreciation among students. Additionally, we've had a range of activities such as quizzes, debates, declamations and various club activities that promote holistic development, allowing students to explore their interests and talents beyond academics.

Innovation has become an important part of school curriculum, how have you incorporated it?

We've incorporated innovation into our curriculum through hands-on, experiential learning. Students engage in practical activities such as experiments on seed germination, to grasp concepts in a more tangible way. Our annual science exhibition provides a platform for students to showcase their projects and innovations, encouraging creativity, critical thinking and scientific temper. This approach helps students develop problem-solving skills, think outside the box and apply theoretical knowledge to real-world problems.

What is your long-term vision for transforming education?

Our long-term vision for transforming education emphasises a holistic approach, integrating academic excellence with value-based learning. We prioritise imparting essential life skills and values, such as empathy and compassion, through initiatives like visits to old-age homes and blind schools. These experiences foster gratitude and social responsibility in our students. Additionally, we place a strong emphasis on yoga and mindfulness practices to promote mental well-being, resilience and stress management, preparing our students to face future challenges with confidence and clarity.

Have any mental health measures been taken to ensure holistic growth of students?

Yes, we've implemented several mental health measures to ensure the holistic growth of our students. Yoga is a key component, helping students manage stress and cultivate a balanced lifestyle. We also organise educational tours to places like Science City, nature walks and visits to botanical gardens and the press, which not only enhance their knowledge but also provide a refreshing break from academics. Additionally, we conduct workshops focused on stress management and mental well-being, equipping students with tools to navigate life's challenges effectively. During diary periods, students engage in newspaper reading, sensitising them to global issues and empowering them to tackle life's challenges with confidence and resilience.

What skills are important for students in this tech-driven age and what steps has your school taken to instill these?

In today's tech-driven age, skills like critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving and adaptability are crucial for students. Our school has taken several steps to instill these skills. We have a 'No Bag Day' every Saturday, where students attend various clubs focused on skill development, such as coding, robotics, art and music. Additionally, our students learn taekwondo for self-defense, promoting physical fitness and discipline. These activities help our students develop a well-rounded set of skills, preparing them for the challenges of the future.