We support emotional, mental and academic growth of children

Dr Chhavi Kashyap, Principal/Director, Rainbow International School, Nagrota Bagwan

Advertisement

How is your school integrating technology in classroom learning?

Advertisement

Rainbow International School has effectively integrated technology into teaching and learning through smart classrooms, digital resources, AI-powered learning platforms and online assessments. Most of our teachers are Microsoft Educator Experts who utilise innovative digital tools to create engaging and interactive learning experiences. Regular online assessments, interactive lessons and technology-enabled projects help students develop digital literacy, critical thinking and problem-solving skills, preparing them for success in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Advertisement

What are the cultural and extra-curricular highpoints of your school in the past year?

Our cultural initiatives are The school has achieved remarkable success in academics, cultural activities, sports and innovation. Students demonstrated their talents through annual celebrations, literary events and a variety of inter-school competitions. They have also excelled in sports such as cricket, table tennis and gymnastics, earning recognition and winning accolades at national-level competitions. These achievements have brought immense pride to the school and the wider community, reflecting the institution's commitment to excellence and holistic development.

Advertisement

Innovation has become an important part of the school curriculum. How have you incorporated it?

Innovation lies at the heart of our learning ecosystem. Through our Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL), Robotics Lab and AI learning initiatives, students engage in hands-on problem-solving and design thinking activities. They develop innovative prototypes that address real-world challenges and present their ideas before NITI Aayog. Several student projects have received recognition and been selected at the national level, fostering a culture of creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial thinking across the school community.

Which skills are important for students in this tech-driven age, and what steps has your school taken to instil these?

The rapidly evolving world dStudents require critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, communication, digital literacy and problem-solving skills to succeed in an increasingly complex world. Through AI education, robotics, Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) activities, online assessments, project-based learning and technology-integrated classrooms led by Microsoft Educator Expert teachers, we provide meaningful opportunities for students to apply their knowledge in practical contexts. This approach helps them develop the essential competencies, adaptability and confidence needed for future academic, professional and personal success.

Have any mental health measures been taken to ensure the holistic growth of students?

Yes, Rainbow International School places significant emphasis on the emotional and mental well-being of its students. Through counselling support, mentoring programmes, values-based education, sports participation, mindfulness activities and a nurturing school environment, we help students develop resilience, self-confidence and emotional well-being. Our focus remains on the holistic development of every learner, ensuring a healthy balance between academic achievement and personal growth.

What is your vision for transforming education?

Our vision is to nurture future-ready learners who embody academic excellence, innovation, leadership and strong values. We strive to create a learning ecosystem where technology, creativity and experiential learning come together to develop responsible and compassionate global citizens. By fostering a culture of research, entrepreneurship, critical thinking and lifelong learning, we equip students with the knowledge, skills and confidence required to thrive in an ever-evolving world.