Week-long camp for Class XII students organised

A week-long camp was organised at DAV Public School, Manali, for the students of Class XII. The opening ceremony of the camp was organised with a bang in the presence of Dile Ram, Panchayat Pradhan of Nasogi, as the chief guest, along with Ward Panch Mangal Chand and Santosh. The programme began with a welcome address by Principal Anita Verma, followed by a cultural extravaganza by the students which captivated everyone present in the auditorium. Dile Ram urged students to develop a deep love for their country and stay safe during the rainy season, appealing to them not to go near rivers. He appreciated the efforts of NSS volunteers for contributing every year their services in cleaning the surrounding areas of the village Simsa. He encouraged the NSS volunteers to make the camp a platform for experiential learning and wished them success in their endeavours.

