DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / The School Tribune / Week-long camp for Class XII students organised

Week-long camp for Class XII students organised

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A week-long camp was organised at DAV Public School, Manali, for the students of Class XII. The opening ceremony of the camp was organised with a bang in the presence of Dile Ram, Panchayat Pradhan of Nasogi, as the chief guest, along with Ward Panch Mangal Chand and Santosh. The programme began with a welcome address by Principal Anita Verma, followed by a cultural extravaganza by the students which captivated everyone present in the auditorium. Dile Ram urged students to develop a deep love for their country and stay safe during the rainy season, appealing to them not to go near rivers. He appreciated the efforts of NSS volunteers for contributing every year their services in cleaning the surrounding areas of the village Simsa. He encouraged the NSS volunteers to make the camp a platform for experiential learning and wished them success in their endeavours.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts