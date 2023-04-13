Welcome assembly at AKSIPS-41, Chd

A welcome assembly was organised at the school. The assembly started by thanking God and was followed by recalling of the rules to be followed at the school and in daily life. Principal Ritu Bali addressed the assembly. She encouraged the children and reiterated the importance of discipline. She advised the children to be responsible and accountable for their actions. She said the students must perform their best to bring laurels to themselves, school and teachers. The assembly concluded with the National Anthem. A "Sehaj Path" was also organised by the teachers for the success of the students in the forthcoming session.