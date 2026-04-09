Welcoming assembly marks beginning of new academic session.

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, conducted a vibrant and welcoming assembly to mark the beginning of the new academic session. The assembly was beautifully organised by the students of Class X, who extended a warm welcome to all. The programme began with a prayer seeking blessings for a successful year ahead, followed by motivating thoughts and inspiring words that set a positive tone for the session. A lively presentation of energetic clapping yoga by students added energy and enthusiasm to the assembly, making it engaging and memorable. Students showcased confidence and coordination, making the assembly meaningful. Principal Ritu Bali appreciated the efforts of Class X students and encouraged all learners to stay focused, disciplined, and committed to excellence throughout the year. The assembly concluded with a message of positivity, teamwork, and dedication, inspiring everyone to strive for success in all endeavours.
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