DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / 'Wellness workshop for exam warriors’ conducted

'Wellness workshop for exam warriors’ conducted

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, counsellor and special educator conducted a workshop on “Recharge and Rise: Wellness workshop for exam warriors” with the students of Class IV. The workshop aimed to equip young learners with essential stress management techniques and healthy habits to tackle exam pressure with confidence. The focus of the workshop was on promoting overall well-being, self-care, and positive thinking of the students. Through this interactive session and engaging activities, students learnt effective strategies to recharge and rise above the exam. The workshop provided a supportive environment for students to share their concerns and learn from each other’s experiences. Empowering young learners with these essential skills, can help them develop a positive approach to exams and achieve their full potential. The workshop was a part of the ongoing efforts of the school to prioritise student well-being and promote holistic education. Nurturing young minds and bodies, can help them become confident, capable, and compassionate individuals who can excel in all aspects of life.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts