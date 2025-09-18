'Wellness workshop for exam warriors’ conducted

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, counsellor and special educator conducted a workshop on “Recharge and Rise: Wellness workshop for exam warriors” with the students of Class IV. The workshop aimed to equip young learners with essential stress management techniques and healthy habits to tackle exam pressure with confidence. The focus of the workshop was on promoting overall well-being, self-care, and positive thinking of the students. Through this interactive session and engaging activities, students learnt effective strategies to recharge and rise above the exam. The workshop provided a supportive environment for students to share their concerns and learn from each other’s experiences. Empowering young learners with these essential skills, can help them develop a positive approach to exams and achieve their full potential. The workshop was a part of the ongoing efforts of the school to prioritise student well-being and promote holistic education. Nurturing young minds and bodies, can help them become confident, capable, and compassionate individuals who can excel in all aspects of life.

