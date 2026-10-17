What 251 teenagers taught me about our own minds

This summer, while my friends binge-watched their way through vacation, I was on a mission of my own. Sitting at home with my laptop open, I sent out the one question most adults never bother to ask us directly: "How are you, really?"

I had no idea the answers would completely change my perspective on my own generation. I am 14 years old, and I have spent most of my life being told what my generation is like before I even had a chance to define it myself. So this summer, instead of arguing back, I decided to ask.

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I sent an anonymous survey to students in grades 9 through 12, and 251 of them answered honestly—about their mental well-being, their feelings about school, their phones, and themselves.

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I went into this expecting to prove what every adult already believes: that our phones are quietly ruining us.I was wrong. Or at least, I was only half right. Digital habits did matter; students with healthier phone habits generally felt better.

However, that was not the story shouting the loudest from my data. The loudest story was school.

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How students felt about their academic lives—the pressure, the late nights, the quiet fear of disappointing someone—mattered more than anything else I measured.

It mattered more than screens, and far more than I ever expected.That realization stopped me in my tracks because I recognized it.

I recognised it in the friend who stopped talking at lunch during exam season. I recognised it in myself on nights when a bad test score felt much heavier than it should have. We have been handed a label—"the screen generation"—when perhaps the truer label is "the pressured generation," quietly carrying more than anyone ever bothered to ask about.

I won't pretend my numbers explain everything. They only account for less than half of why students feel the way they do. The rest is shaped by family, friendships, sleep, physical activity, and a hundred quiet things no survey can fully capture.

But here is what gives me hope: none of this is permanent. Every single student who filled out my survey did something brave just by answering honestly.

For many, it was the first time they had expressed these feelings out loud, even if only through a form on their phone at whatever odd hour they finally found ten minutes to themselves.

Therefore, my hope isn't just for better mental health policies—though I would love to see schools treat stress management as seriously as they treat exam timetables.

My hope is smaller and more immediate: that more of us—students, teachers, and parents—will start asking each other the question I asked this summer, and actually wait around for an honest answer.

I began this project trying to defend my generation from a stereotype.

I am still not sure if I succeeded. But I know 251 people trusted me with something real, and that has to count for something.

The writer is a student of Class IX, DPS, Faridabad