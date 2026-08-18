What if everyone became rich tomorrow? The economic paradox of unlimited money

If it were easy to put Rs 100 crore into every bank account to eliminate poverty, then the world would have solved its largest economic problem many decades ago.

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The idea has almost certainly occurred to everybody at some stage. Suppose that everyone suddenly became rich? A farmer in Punjab, a college student in Delhi, a factory worker in Mumbai, and the country's largest industrialist all wake up to find Rs 100 crore in their bank accounts. Financial insecurity vanishes overnight. Luxury cars no longer appear out of reach. The idea of buying a house is no longer something one can only dream about. Vacations, private education, and costly healthcare suddenly become attainable for everyone.

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For a short time, it feels like the perfect world.

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However, economists then pose a question which makes all the difference. Has the nation really become richer? Surprisingly, the answer is not.

People frequently confuse money with wealth, but the two are in fact different. Wealth is the result of the goods and services that an economy can produce, and it is found in farms which grow food, in factories which make products, in hospitals which save lives, in engineers who build infrastructure, in teachers who educate future workers, and in entrepreneurs who come up with new ideas. Money is what enables us to trade that wealth.

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What would the situation be like the following morning?

Millions of people decide to buy houses, but there are no additional houses available. When families want to buy cars, factories have not been able to produce more vehicles at once. Restaurants become full, flights sell out, and supermarkets fill up. Although the number of people who want to buy has increased dramatically, the amount of goods on offer has not changed at all.

Scarcity is still there; it has merely become impossible to ignore. The certain outcome is that prices skyrocket.

A house which sold for Rs 1 crore yesterday could now be worth Rs 5 crore since hundreds of people are bidding for the same property. The same situation would apply to food, fuel, school fees, electronics, holidays, and all other everyday necessities. Nothing has, in fact, become more valuable. Rather, the purchasing power of money has declined.

The main point about inflation is that it is impossible for an economy to achieve prosperity by spending more if production does not change. Prices will rise whenever demand increases much more rapidly than supply until the imbalance is eliminated.

It is common for economists to state that true wealth arises from the amount of goods and services that an economy produces rather than from how much money it prints. If the quantity of money is increased without a corresponding increase in output, all that happens is that there is more money chasing the same amount of goods and services.

History offers a deeply alarming example. In both Weimar Germany during the early 1920s and in Zimbabwe in the late 2000s, currencies declined in value rapidly since the supply of money had increased much faster than the level of production. Prices were changing several times a day, savings disappeared in value, and ordinary people had to carry large sums of cash just to be able to buy essential items. The countries did not become richer because they had more money; on the contrary, they became poorer since their currency was no longer able to buy real goods.

The impact wouldn't be limited to inflation.

Modern economies rely on incentives. Each day, millions of people decide to engage in farming, manufacturing, transporting goods, collecting waste, building houses, and keeping essential services running since work brings them income. If all people suddenly had enough money to be able to live comfortably for the rest of their lives, a great many of them would put off retirement, work fewer hours, or altogether quit their physically demanding jobs.

Picture a city in which sanitation workers cease to report for work, truck drivers refuse to make long-distance deliveries, or farmers decide that they do not need the next harvest. The supermarkets would become empty, the factories would operate more slowly, and the supply chains would be put under strain. Although businesses might attempt to draw in workers by paying them even higher wages, these extra costs would in the end have to be passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices, thus causing another surge in inflation.

The economy would encounter the most adverse combination imaginable: increased demand and reduced supply.

The thought experiment shows a truth which is easy to ignore: prosperity isn't the result of handing out more money, it is the result of raising productivity.

If a farmer uses better technology and produces twice as much wheat, society becomes richer. If a scientist comes up with a breakthrough medicine, genuine wealth rises. If an entrepreneur sets up a company which produces jobs and valuable products, the standard of living improves. Such changes increase the economy's ability to produce, so that people can enjoy a greater variety of goods and better services without causing runaway inflation.

That is the reason why the most affluent countries of the world are not merely those which have the greatest amount of money in circulation; they are the ones that put money into education, innovation, infrastructure, research, and skilled workers. The result of such investments is that people become more productive, businesses more efficient, and the economies more resilient. The notion that everybody should become rich overnight is attractive since it mixes up money with prosperity; money can be created with just a few keystrokes in a banking system, whereas prosperity takes decades of investment, innovation, hard work, and economic growth.

In the end, a country's wealth should not be judged by the amount of money in its bank accounts but by the value it generates each day; while money can alter who owns the wealth, it cannot create wealth by itself.

The writer is student of Class XII, Vivek High School, Chandigarh