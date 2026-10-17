What is happiness?

I wake up each day thinking to myself, "When will I truly be happy?" This thought stays in my mind until I end my day with sleep.

But the question is: how and when can I say that I am contented with what I have or who I am?

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Maybe I will be happy and satisfied when I figure out everything about life? Or maybe when I forget all that bothers me and live my life peacefully?

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Is it when I let go of what people say about me, or perhaps when I become exactly the person they want me to be?

Honestly, none of these things can make you a "happy" person, because happiness isn't something that needs to be figured out or planned—it has to be felt.

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The best thing about happiness is that it comes during unexpected moments.

You never knew beforehand that being someone's best friend would affect you so deeply—that their way of life, dressing style, and taste in music would be seen in you as a glimpse of them.

You never knew that discovering your interest in painting would help you express yourself in a way that no one else can understand.

You never knew it would bring out a different side of you and let you talk about the wounds of your past.

You never knew that happiness wasn't just about you being happy, but also about the people around you.

Once, I was standing in front of a shop, waiting for my mum to pick me up, when I saw a little girl with two small pigtails on her head.

She was walking with her father. Wearing her school uniform, she looked tired and exhausted.

Her father noticed her frown and bought her a chocolate.

In a split second, she forgot all her worries, her face lit up, and she started skipping with joy.

I caught myself smiling too. I didn't know them, nor had they done anything for me, but seeing her happy made me happy too.

Similarly, seeing your friend recite a poem on stage — the poem you spent three days helping her memorize — or seeing your parents proud, and noticing how someone's face lights up when you praise their smile, not only makes them feel good but also makes you happy.

The truth is that we spend all our lives trying to find happiness, when in reality, it walks by our side at every step, often going unnoticed.

If we keep waiting for perfection and a stage in our lives where we reach the end of the racetrack—the end where we have achieved all happiness — that would also mark the end of experiences and life.

Happiness isn't a constant; it works alongside anger, frustration, fear, confusion, and every other emotion you can think of. So don't wait for happiness—find and notice the small things that make you happy.

The writer is a student of Class X, YPS, Mohali