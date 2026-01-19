What the night leaves

The night does not just fade away,
It keeps some thoughts from yesterday.
With dreams half done and words unsaid,
And quiet fears inside our head.
The morning tries to make things right,
To chase away the signs of night.
Yet tiny scars still choose to stay,
Like marks the rain won’t wash away.
We walk with hope, though small and slow,
It softly helps our courage grow.
Not always strong, but still we try
We fall, we stand, we rise, we fly.
The writer is Class VII student of St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh
