What to do in the rain

What do you do when it starts to rain?

I count the raindrops on my window pane

I like to dance and swirl around

As the raindrops fall to the ground

I put on my rain gear and go out to play

I love to jump in puddles and hope it rains all-day

It heals our soul, our mind relaxes

Rain gives birth to new energies

I like to stand under a tree

Listening to the raindrops that fall steadily

Taking a walk is fun to do

Under my umbrella, we are two Outside or inside in rainy weather

Lots of things we do together

Sneha, Class X Newton, The Century School