What to do in the rain

What do you do when it starts to rain?
I count the raindrops on my window pane
I like to dance and swirl around
As the raindrops fall to the ground
I put on my rain gear and go out to play
I love to jump in puddles and hope it rains all-day
It heals our soul, our mind relaxes
Rain gives birth to new energies
I like to stand under a tree
Listening to the raindrops that fall steadily
Taking a walk is fun to do
Under my umbrella, we are two Outside or inside in rainy weather
Lots of things we do together
Sneha, Class X Newton, The Century School
