Where edu is not just about marks, but about meaningful growth

How is your school integrating technology in classroom learning?

Advertisement

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, has taken significant strides in integrating technology into classroom learning, ensuring students are equipped for the digital age. Classrooms are enhanced with smart boards, interactive learning platforms, and subject-specific software that make lessons more engaging and effective. Teachers use digital tools such as presentations, educational apps, and online assessments to reinforce concepts and cater to diverse learning styles. Over the past year, the school has celebrated several cultural and extracurricular milestones, including its annual cultural fest that showcased student talent in music, dance, drama, and art, as well as inter-school competitions in debating, sports, and science exhibitions that brought laurels and encouraged holistic development.

What are the cultural and extra-curricular highpoints of your school in the past year?

Advertisement

Over the past year, Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, has celebrated several cultural and extra-curricular highpoints that showcased the diverse talents of its students. The school’s annual cultural fest was a grand event, filled with captivating performances in dance, drama, and music, highlighting India’s rich heritage and students’ creative expression. Students excelled in the inter-school competitions, winning awards in debate, quiz contests, painting, and poetry recitation. Sports achievements were also a highlight, with the school’s teams securing top positions in basketball, cricket, and various other tournaments. Additionally, the school hosted exhibitions and innovation fairs, providing platforms for budding artists to present their projects. Participation in Model United Nations conferences and leadership camps helped students develop confidence, global awareness, and critical thinking skills. Together, these cultural and extra-curricular activities enriched the school environment and fostered holistic growth among students.

Innovation has become an important part of the school curriculum. How have you incorporated it?

Advertisement

Innovation is deeply embedded in Mount Carmel’s curriculum through dedicated STEM activities, robotics clubs, and project-based learning modules that promote creativity and problem-solving. Students are encouraged to take part in innovation fairs and design thinking workshops where they tackle real-world challenges with original solutions. The school’s long-term vision is to transform education into an experiential and student-led journey — one that balances academic excellence with emotional intelligence, adaptability, and global awareness. To prepare students for the demands of a tech-driven world, the school emphasises 21st-century skills like critical thinking, collaboration, coding, digital literacy, and effective communication, integrating these through both curricular and co-curricular activities.

What is your long-term vision for transforming education?

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, envisions a transformative approach to education that goes beyond textbooks and exams. The school’s long-term vision is to create a learner-centric environment that nurtures curiosity, creativity, and character. By integrating experiential learning, real-world problem-solving, and global perspectives, the school aims to produce socially responsible and emotionally intelligent individuals. The focus is on equipping students not just with academic knowledge, but with values, critical thinking skills, and adaptability to thrive in an ever-changing world. The school aspires to be a place where education is not just about marks, but about meaningful growth, innovation, and lifelong learning.

What skills are important for students in this tech-driven age and what steps has your school taken to instil these?

In the fast-evolving digital era, skills such as critical thinking, collaboration, digital literacy, communication, creativity, and emotional intelligence are more important than ever. Mount Carmel School actively works to instil these competencies through a future-ready curriculum. Students are introduced to coding, robotics, and digital tools early on. Activities like group projects, debates, design challenges, and tech fairs help foster teamwork and innovation. The school also offers workshops on effective communication, problem-solving, and leadership, ensuring students are prepared to navigate the complexities of the modern world confidently and responsibly.

Have any mental health measures been taken to ensure holistic growth of students?

Yes, Mount Carmel School places strong emphasis on the mental and emotional well-being of its students. A qualified school counsellor is available to support students through one-on-one sessions and group workshops focused on stress management, emotional regulation, and self-esteem building. The school organises regular mindfulness activities, wellness programmes, and awareness drives on mental health. Teachers are trained to identify signs of distress and offer initial support or referrals when needed. The school promotes an open, non-judgmental atmosphere where students feel safe to express themselves, ensuring that mental health is treated as an essential part of holistic education.