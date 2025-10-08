Where students feel heard, valued, empowered to grow emotionally, academically

How is your school integrating tech in classroom learning?

To be at par with the rapid modern technological developments and to equip our students to face the inevitable challenges on their path, St Mary’s School, Mohali, judiciously and seamlessly integrate technologies in its classrooms. We use multimedia tools and interactive modules to enhance the understanding. Regular IT classes and digitalised infrastructure of our school help our students stay digitally skilled while making learning more engaging and effective.

What are the cultural and extra-curricular highpoints of your school in the past year?

Aspiring to be in line with the ambitious revised National Education Policy-2020, we give due importance to activity oriented education in our school. Through a coherent integration of our curriculum with the weekly club activities and the daily structured co-curricular activities, we motivate our students to excel in certain areas of their interests in order to make learning more interesting and to invest for their future. Our unique way of showcasing the cultural activities of our students on various occasions, especially on the occasions like annual day celebration, national and religious festivals, annual athletic meet, speaks loud about the benefit of the integration of cultural and extra-curricular activities in our curriculum.

Innovation has become an important part of school curriculum, how have you incorporated it?

In this tech-smart era innovation in school curriculum is inevitable to mould out a competent individual as an asset to oneself and to the stakeholders of the individual. To achieve this goal, we focus on creating a dynamic learning environment through shifting to student-centred learning, integrating technologies, flipped classrooms, project-based learning, experiential learning for real world skills and so on. We do our best to encourage curiosity, experimentation, and collaboration, ensuring students not only consume knowledge but also create and apply it meaningfully.

What skills are important for students in this tech-driven age and what steps has your school taken to instil these?

Obviously tech driven age demands competent technical skills, like digital literacy, effective communication, creativity, problem-solving ability, agility and adaptability. In order to equip our students with these skills we integrate ICT training, digital literacy, public performance platforms, collaborative projects and innovation hubs. Workshops on AI, cyber safety, entrepreneurship, carrier guidance and so on further facilitate the students with practical, future-ready skills essential for thriving in a fast-evolving digital world.

What is your long-term vision for transforming education?

We envisage to create a value based learner-centric, inclusive, and future-ready education system that balances the academic pursuit of our students with the rich cultural heritages of our country. We aim to blend technology with value based personalised learning, promoting global citizenship and the skills beneficial for the future. Empowering the students to be value based independent thinkers and responsible citizens remains at the heart of our mission.

Have any mental health measures been taken to ensure holistic growth of students?

Yes, we prioritise student well-being through regular counselling sessions, mindfulness activities, and stress management workshops for the students and teachers. Trained counsellors offer emotional support, and life skills sessions to promote resilience and self-awareness. A safe, inclusive environment is being fostered where students feel heard, valued, and empowered to grow both emotionally and academically. We turn all the stones possible for the holistic growth of our students.