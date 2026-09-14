Why does English class ghosting happen?

My mother used to tell my sister and me that both of us had to sleep in the afternoon as she was a teacher in the same school as ours and would get really exhausted by the time we would reach home.

Does the human mind refuse to do what it is told to do?

Advertisement

The answer is a big YES …Both of us would never sleep, instead keep giggling away to glory and be scolded by our mother for not letting her sleep peacefully. Now why would I share my so-called childhood trauma with all of you.. “You see, life comes back full circle. What you sow is what you reap.” says my mother who is MA in English.

Advertisement

As an English Educator, I always wondered why do the students switch to vernacular instead of speaking in English during the snack break or the sports lesson even after repeated reminders. Correct me if I am wrong, if this is the scenario in most of the English medium schools and is a great challenge indeed.

The second the English teacher steps out of the classroom, a miracle happens. The heavy cloud of forced vocabulary poofs away, and the room instantly erupts into a chaos of regional slang.

Advertisement

Twelve years of formal grammar education? Erased in 0.4 seconds flat.

Why the sudden language switch? Famed British linguist David Crystal nailed it when he said:

“Language is the most flexible tool we have, and we manipulate it to suit our need to belong.”

The moment the teacher leaves, the goal switches from surviving an academic pop quiz to actually bonding with your friends.

Let’s be real — trying to sound smart in English feels like wearing a stiff tuxedo to a pool party. You just can't vent about a brutal exam or drop a fire punchline using textbook grammar.

The real issue isn’t that students don’t know the words; it's the constant fear of getting called out for a tiny mistake. Oxford scholar C.S. Lewis put it best: “Don't use words too big for the subject. Don't say 'infinitely' when you mean 'very'; otherwise you have no word left when you want to talk about something really infinite.”

Why we ditch English the second the door closes

The "Grammar Police" trauma: One wrong preposition and suddenly you're getting corrected in front of everyone. RIP confidence.

Slang hits different: Try translating local humor or tea into proper English—it loses 90% of its punch.

The homework vibe: English feels like work; native language feels like real life.

How to actually fix this:

Normalise casual talk: Let students speak naturally first without instantly jumping in with a red pen.