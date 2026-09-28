Why reading a book still matters when AI can summarise one in seconds

Artificial intelligence has made it easier than ever to find and access information. A student can now ask a tool to summarise a 300-page book in seconds, identify its central arguments, explain difficult concepts or provide a chapter-wise overview.

This convenience has value, particularly when students are navigating large volumes of information. Yet, a summary cannot replicate the experience of reading a book. Reading is not simply a way of collecting information. It is a process through which students learn to follow an argument, interpret meaning, sit with ambiguity and form their own understanding.

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As AI becomes more capable of compressing information, the ability to engage deeply with it becomes more important.

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Education has always been concerned with how students learn, question and interpret information, rather than simply how quickly they can access it. A book creates the space for that process. It encourages students to engage deeply with an idea, understand how it develops, and form their own conclusions.

Reading builds deeper comprehension

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A summary provides conclusions. A book provides the reasoning, context and detail behind them. A complete text gives students arguments, contrasting viewpoints and connections that can disappear in a short summary. They learn to distinguish between what an author states directly and what is implied.

This depth matters in education. Students need to understand why ideas are presented, how points connect and whether arguments are convincing.

These abilities become important as students progress through education, where they must interpret information rather than reproduce it.

Deep reading develops attention

Students encounter information across multiple screens and formats, often switching between messages, videos and search results.

Reading a book requires sustained engagement. Students need to stay focused on a single subject, retain what they learn, and connect ideas across the material. Sustained attention develops through practice.

Deep reading also involves effort. A difficult chapter may require rereading, while an unfamiliar argument takes time.

Working through difficulty teaches patience and concentration. If students routinely rely on summaries when a text becomes demanding, they may understand the main points without developing the ability to work through complexity independently.

Critical thinking cannot be summarised

Critical thinking requires engagement with the material itself. A student can question assumptions, identify gaps, compare perspectives and assess evidence.

A summary may present an interpretation, but it leaves less room for students to undertake that intellectual process.

This matters as AI-generated summaries become commonplace.

A summary is an interpretation of a source, and students need familiarity with the original to assess whether it is complete and accurate.

Reading teaches students that convenient information still needs to be examined and questioned before accepting it as complete or accurate.

The classroom can put AI in perspective

Books and AI do not need to be opposing forces. AI can support learning by helping students clarify concepts, generate questions before reading or revisit material afterwards.

Used thoughtfully, technology can extend learning without replacing engagement with the original text.

The distinction is between using AI to support reading and using it to replace reading.

Teachers can encourage students to read, discuss and interpret a text before turning to AI for additional explanation. This preserves concentration, curiosity and independent thought.

Choosing depth in an age of speed

The appeal of a summary is understandable. Time is limited, information is abundant and technology can reduce lengthy material to essential points almost instantly.

But education extends beyond reaching an answer quickly. Students also need to understand complexity and form considered opinions.

AI can tell a student what a book says. Reading allows the student to understand how ideas developed, what was left unsaid and what they think about them.

As technology makes information faster to consume, deep reading gives students a way to slow down, think carefully and engage with ideas independently.

Books give imagination space to grow

A summary can explain what happens in a story, but it cannot reproduce the imaginative experience of reading it.

When students encounter a character, setting or description, they construct the scene in their own minds.

The author provides the words, while the reader builds the world. This makes reading an active and personal experience.

Stories broaden young people's understanding beyond their surroundings.

They encounter different perspectives and ways of seeing the world.

Reading supports language development, empathy and the ability to consider another viewpoint.

The writer is, Vice-Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools