Why schools must start teaching AI basics now

Not long ago, being “computer literate” meant knowing how to browse the internet or use basic software. That definition no longer holds. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now embedded in everyday life — from the way students research homework to how information is filtered and consumed.

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The question is not whether young people are using AI. They already are. The real concern is whether they understand it.

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Today’s students interact with chatbots, recommendation engines and automated systems without fully grasping how these tools function or where they can go wrong. This is a gap that formal education can no longer afford to ignore.

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New face of literacy

Introducing AI in schools is not about producing coders or data scientists at scale. It is about equipping students with a new form of literacy — the ability to understand how algorithms work, how data shapes outcomes, and where human judgment must prevail.

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India has begun taking early, structured steps in this direction. The Government of India’s ‘YUVA AI for ALL’ initiative, launched under the IndiaAI Mission, aims to make foundational AI learning accessible to everyone —

especially the youth.

Designed as a short, practical and free course, it seeks to empower one crore citizens with essential AI skills, while emphasising ethical, responsible and inclusive use.

Need to bridge the gap

Such efforts recognise that AI literacy must not remain confined to elite institutions, but should reach classrooms across geographies.

The case for early AI education is compelling. At one level, it sharpens critical thinking. AI-generated responses often appear authoritative, but they are not always accurate.

Without a basic understanding of how these systems are trained, students risk accepting outputs uncritically.

Teaching AI helps cultivate the ability to question, verify and analyse—skills essential in any discipline.

There is also an issue of equity. As AI reshapes the future of work, unequal access to knowledge will deepen existing divides.

Students in smaller towns and rural areas must not be left behind in this transition.

Broad-based initiatives like YUVA AI for ALL can help bridge this gap by democratising access to AI learning through simple, relatable and self-paced formats.

More than a tech shift

More importantly, AI is not merely a technological shift; it is a societal one. Concerns around misinformation, deepfakes, privacy and algorithmic bias are already part of public discourse.

If students are not introduced to these ideas early, they may grow up as passive users of powerful systems rather than informed participants.

Importantly, integrating AI into school education need not be resource-intensive. Foundational concepts —what is data, how machines learn, and why errors occur — can be introduced through existing subjects. The objective should be understanding, not just usage.

Providing access to AI tools is easy. Building the capacity to think critically about them is far more important.

Early exposure best policy

The future workforce will not simply use technology; it will collaborate with it. Students will make decisions alongside intelligent systems and operate in environments shaped by algorithms. Without early exposure, they risk being underprepared for this reality.

Education has always evolved with changing times. From basic literacy to digital skills, each shift has expanded the scope of learning. AI literacy is the next logical step.

The sooner it is introduced in classrooms, the better equipped students will be—not only to use AI, but to question it and shape its role in society.

The Ministry of Information Technology & Electronics (MeITy), Government of India, has commissioned a course called YUVA AI for All on the basics of constructs AI. This course, now available on various platforms, is the Government’s effort to further AI literacy in India.

(The writer is co-founder & CEO of AI& Beyond and creator of YUVA AI for All course)