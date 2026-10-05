Wings of hope

When Garvit Sharma’s paternal uncle went missing, his family was left with an agonising silence that lasted for years. Instead of letting heartbreak defeat him, the 15-year-old student of Class X at Christ The King Convent School in Pathankot, let necessity drive him. Driven by a burning question — why is there still no way to find them? — Garvit resolved to build a free mobile application designed to locate missing children and adults worldwide. This is how REUNEXA was born.

Conquering the challenges

Turning this vision into reality was no easy feat. Garvit had to sacrifice movies, gaming and social media. Lacking his own computer, he taught himself advanced programming using AI tools and his elder brother’s laptop. He routinely worked from 8 pm until 5 am. While his parents initially worried about his late nights, they quickly became his fiercest supporters, fueling his marathon coding sessions with care and nutrition.

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How Reunexa works

Reunexa operates on the beautiful ideology that the entire world is one family. It is a completely free, ad-free community platform where users can report a missing person with photos, crucial details, and a pinned map location. Once verified, real-time alerts are blasted to nearby users. Built on a custom hybrid API, the app uses AI facial recognition to identify individuals instantly. To protect privacy, user data is strictly deleted after 25 seconds. Garvit is also developing an AI web crawler to scour the internet for digital traces, such as police reports or matching photos, to alert desperate families.

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Global recognition

Garvit’s incredible innovation has captured global attention. His achievements include:

n Two applications under active evaluation by the Guinness World Records.

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n An official title as an India Book of Records Achiever

n Funding from Emergent Ventures (USA)

n Membership in the New York Academy of Sciences

n Commendations from the Government of India (MeitY) and local Punjab leaders

Vision for the future

Looking ahead, he aspires to study quantum computing. TNS