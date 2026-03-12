Women’s Day celebrated

Under the leadership of the founders and directors, Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel, Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur, organised a vibrant Women’s Day celebration to honour the strength, grace and contributions of women. The programme commenced with a Bible reading and special prayer, invoking divine blessings and setting a gracious tone for the occasion. A welcome note highlighted the remarkable role women play in nurturing families and shaping society. The celebration featured an engaging Lippan art activity where participants displayed their creativity. An elegant ramp walk also formed part of the programme, reflecting confidence, poise and individuality among the participants. The event concluded with an inspiring address by Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi, who applauded the dedication and resilience of women and emphasised their important role in building a compassionate and progressive society. The celebration ended with an energetic Zumba session, leaving participants with joyful memories and a sense of togetherness.

Advertisement