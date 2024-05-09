Woodstock Public School, Amritsar

In an open yoga championship held at Guru Harkrishan Public School, Amritsar, organised by the Punjab Yoga Association, schools from various districts participated. Woodstock Public School bagged a total of 11 gold medals and six silver medals and overall trophy. Chairman Dr Satnam Singh Nijjar, Dr Satinderjit Kaur Nijjar and Principal Dr Ancy welcomed and appreciated all participants for their enthusiastic performance.

