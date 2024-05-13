Woodstock Public School, Batala

‘Funathon’ was organised for the primary wing of the school. The main motive to organise the event was to encourage the students to develop their fine motor skills. The fun-filled games and activities which promotes fine motor skill development of the children should be made a part the curriculum, said Chairperson Dr Satinder Nijjar. Efforts by the students and teachers were highly appreciated by Dr Nijjar.
