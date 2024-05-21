Woodstock Public School, Batala

The school is ecstatic to announce the exceptional Class XII board exam results. Students have not just excelled but redefined success across various streams. Sanchi, a beacon of excellence in the commerce stream, secured an impressive 96%, emerging as the school topper. Santa Singh’s outstanding achievement of 94% in the humanities stream is a testament to his dedication. In the medical stream, Jaismine Kaur’s remarkable 90.2% marks reflect her unwavering commitment to excellence. The stellar performance continues with 10 students securing above 90% and 30 students securing above 80%. The entire school management extended heartfelt congratulations to these achievers for bringing accolades and immense pride to the alma mater.
