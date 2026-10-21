Woodstock Public School, Batala, celebrates annual award ceremony

Woodstock Public School, Batala, celebrated Students’ Day-cum-Annual Award Ceremony to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the Missile Man of India and People’s President, honouring his inspiring legacy of knowledge and excellence. The event was graced by Chairman Dr Satnam Singh Nijjar and Director (Academics) Vasudha Sharma, along with educators and students. Students who secured first, second and third positions were felicitated in recognition of their academic achievements. The celebration also featured captivating poems, thought-provoking speeches and an engaging skit. The ceremony concluded with motivational messages from the Chairman and Director (Academics), who encouraged students to dream big and strive for excellence. The programme ended on a patriotic note with the rendition of the national anthem.

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