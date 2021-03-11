Woodstock School, Batala

Students delivered speeches, recited poems, sang songs and performed skits in a programme organised to mark Labour Day. Chairperson Dr Satinderjit Nijjar and Principal Dr Ancy acknowledged the contribution of the workforce of the school and lauded their ceaseless efforts for the welfare of the children. Workers were overwhelmed at the function and expressed their gratitude towards the school management.
