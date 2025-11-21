Woodstock students celebrate Children’s Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Students of Woodstock Public School, Batala, were invited to celebrate Children’s Day at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with President Droupadi Murmu. The remarkable achievement marks a historic first for Batala and a proud moment for the entire region. A distinguished school delegation of four young achievers — Prisha Handa (Class IX-D), Ishaan (Class IX-D), Prarthana (Class VIII-D), and Samarth (Class VIII-D) — represented Woodstock with dignity, confidence, and brilliance. The students’ interaction with the President was deeply inspiring. With exceptional poise, they asked thoughtful questions, to which Murmu responded with warmth, wisdom, and encouragement. In a moment that will remain etched in history, the students expressed their patriotic emotion, and the President herself raised the spirited chant “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” along with them — filling the hall with pride. The students presented a hand-crafted painting to the President.

Advertisement