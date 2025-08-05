'Word building’ competition at Manav Public School

Manav Public School, Nayagaon, organised a competition of ‘word building’. The competition was held for Class III-A and III-B students. All students performed well and in an energetic manner. These activities help students understand how words are formed, improve vocabulary, and enhance reading and spelling skills. The main motive of the competition was to enhance the confidence level, creativity and language skills at an early age and also improve the communication and learning skills in students. Principle Shobha Rani appreciated the students.

