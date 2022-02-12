Word play and effective writing

I.M. Soni

There is a story of a painter who went on rounds, came to a village whose sign-board had been poorly done. One day, he reached the spot and found that the sign-board already had been re-done. He saw it with disgust and said. “This looks as if someone had been doing it himself!

This sentence holds within itself the key to the whole mystery of essay-writing. An essay is something which someone does himself. The important thing is not the subject (as it can be anything) but the personality.

Personality of the essay is not learnt by a stuffing of data (though important) but the usage of words. It is the words which add warmth/life to the abstract notions. Facts, figures in the essay are the bones, the skeleton; the words are the flesh. An essay which has only bones is a mere skeleton.

Benson, the famous essay-writer, has put it like this: “It must concern itself with something smelt, heard, seen, perceived, invented, thought, but the essential thing is that the writer shall have formed his own impression and that it shall have taken shape in his own mind; and the charm of the essay depends upon the mind which, in turn, depends upon the words used.”

Most aspiring writers (of essay) fail on this count. They become either too intellectual or philosophical, serious or humorous. But they forget one thing: the subject should be well comprehended, felt and expressed with a certain gusto.

All action in good writing lies in words – the greater your understanding and feel for the words, the greater will be your success. For this, Benson recommends what is called “going to the root”.

Words are leaves which come from branches that stem from the trunk. The trunk has roots. Look for it and you see the wonders of the language. Here are a few examples:

Supper, Menu. We have cheese, lettuce, tomato, and salad, sherbet, cocoa, coffee, tea and dessert. We know the names of the foods-good “English” words. At the same time, we are using words derived from different languages.

Supper menu, lettuce, salad, and dessert come from the French. Cheese was originally Latin. Tomato is Mexican Indian. Sherbet and coffee are Turkish. Cocoa is Spanish, and tea is Chinese. Drink is Anglo-Saxon.

English is a language of combinations. For centuries, it has been adding good words from other languages. The spelling may be changed a little, and the pronunciation, too.

Of the old words that have been in English for centuries, over half are descended from the old English ancestor, Anglo-Saxon. About a third have come from Latin. The rest have been taken over from other languages.

For instance, 'a bouquet of spring flowers' can include words from several languages. To begin with, bouquet and flower are both French words. The name of lilac is Arabic. The tulip is Dutch. Violet is a spring flower not often included in bouquets – the dandelion, from dent de lion, or “lion’s tooth”.

Let’s take a look at clothes, Jacket is French, and trousers are Irish. Ensemble is French, as is beret. When we speak of a shawl, we use a Persian word. Turban is Turkish, and sash is Arabic.

On our feet, we may wear moccasins, from the Indian, or brogues, from the Irish. Muslin is Italian. Satin and cotton are French.

Many of our everyday words about music come from foreign lands. The waltz is a German name; the opera is Italian; Polka is Czech: and mazurka is Polish. Tango is imported from Spain by way of the Argentine. The mambo may have come from a Zulu word, meaning “snake”.

Many musical terms are Italian, as are the names of musical instruments. The tombone, violin, and piano are Italian. The trumpet and bugle are French; and the guitar is Spanish.

In our living room, we may have a sofa, which is Arabic; a divan, which is Persian; or a French chaise longue. For some storms, we have Spanish words: hurricane and tornado. The almanac that tells about the weather is Arabic. When it rains, we carry an umbrella – in Italian.

In winter time, favourite sport may be skiing, a Norwegian word, or skating, a word from Old Norse.

When we speak, we often use Greek words. Encyclopaedia is Greek, and so is sophomore. New scientific inventions usually get Greek or Latin names, Radio is Latin.

Our geometry is Greek, and our algebra is Arabic – as is chemistry. Our books, on the other hand, are good old Anglo-Saxon.

English is a mixture of words from many lands. It can’t be called “pure”, and it isn’t exclusive. The words that came from other languages help us say exactly what we mean. And the foreign words are now “good English”. You can find many of these derivations by looking in your dictionary.