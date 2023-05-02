Workshop at Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

The school organised a one-day workshop on the implementation of 'NEP - National Education Policy-2020'. More than 70 teachers from all schools of the adjoining areas participated in the event. Those who participated were Dr Seema Dutt, the presiding principal of DAV Public School, Ambala Cantt, and Ashutosh Gaur, Principal Saraswati Vidya Niketan, Ambala cantt .The main emphasis of the event was on how to successfully implement NEP in the current curriculum. What are the major changes that NEP would bring in the current pattern of learning and how it could be amalgamated with innovative techniques of learning.
