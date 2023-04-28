Workshop at Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

A two-day workshop by the CBSE on the topic, "Competence Building in English at the Secondary Level' was organised at the school. More than forty teachers from the schools in the vicinity attended the workshop. Resource persons Rajani Chatwal and Ranjana introduced techniques to inculcate skill enhancement in reading, writing, listening and speaking. They focused on topics like extended reading skills, assessment of listening skills, they introduced enhancement of speaking skills through role play, showcasing of advertisements, storytelling etc. Various activities for teaching vocabulary were also incorporated in the workshop. The resource persons focused on lesson planning and blueprint along with question paper designing and analysis.