Workshop for teachers at AKSIPS-125, Mohali

To strengthen teachers with basic legal knowledge of the sections and laws of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), a workshop was conducted for the teachers of the school. It was conducted by Akash Deep Slahu. The session started with a detailed description of POCSO Act, its need and importance. He explained the immediate measures that a teacher is expected to take when an offence is reported by a child. He also discussed the established procedure mentioned in the Act. The teachers learnt about common signs of abuse, types of abuses and how a teacher’s intervention and care can make a huge difference in a child’s life. They benefited greatly through the discussion and felt better equipped to adopt practices within the school in support of POCSO. Branch head Sekhon acknowledged the efforts of the faculty for conducting such an educative workshop.

#Mohali