Workshop for teachers at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr. Sec. Public School, Dhanora (Ladwa)

The school hosted a one-day Capacity Building Programme on Science for Elementary Classes under the aegis of CBSE. The workshop was conducted by experienced CBSE resource persons Dr. Vibha Roy and Dr. Shiba Nisar, who shared valuable insights on making science teaching more effective, engaging, and child-centric at the primary level. Teachers from nearly 20 schools across the region participated in the workshop, with over 60 educators actively engaging in the session. The training focused on activity-based learning, innovative experiments, and real-life applications of scientific concepts. Teachers enthusiastically took part in group discussions, presentations, and interactive Q&A sessions, making the event highly practical and inspirational.
