Workshop held at Shivalik Public School, Patiala

The school organised a CBSE-initiated capacity building workshop on ‘Learning Outcomes and Pedagogies’. The workshop aimed to enhance the pedagogical skills of teachers and educators in the region. It was conducted by CBSE resource persons Suman Singh, Principal Army Public School, Chandimandir, and Seema Singh, educationist and Head of the Department (HoD) of English of Saint Kabir School, Chandigarh. They equipped the teachers with latest innovative teaching strategies and methods that would definitely be helpful in betterment and growth of students, institutes and teachers as well. It consisted of multiple sessions throughout the day, covering various aspects of learning outcomes and pedagogy. The participants were engaged in interactive discussion, group activities and hands-on exercises to deepen their understanding. The discussion focused on aligning learning outcomes with curriculum goals and objectives. The teachers attended the workshop with great enthusiasm. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Principal Bhupinder Kaur Bhamra.
