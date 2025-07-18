Workshop held on 'Healthy lifestyle and harmful effects of sugar'

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, organised a workshop on “Healthy lifestyle and the harmful effects of sugar” to promote wellness among students. The session highlighted the importance of balanced nutrition, regular physical activity and mindful eating. Health experts educated students about the hidden dangers of excessive sugar consumption, linking it to health issues, such as obesity, diabetes and low energy levels. Students were encouraged to read food labels, avoid sugary snacks and make healthier lifestyle choices. Principal Goerge S Shear lauded the initiative and urged students to adopt a health-conscious lifestyle. The workshop concluded with an engaging Q & A session leaving students better informed and motivated to make positive changes.

Advertisement