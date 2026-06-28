Workshop on 'AI in Education' organsied for Chandigarh teachers

The Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, organised a CBSE capacity building workshop for teachers on the topic “Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation in Education”. The workshop aimed at empowering educators with modern technological skills and innovative teaching practices suited for 21st-century classrooms. The workshop was conducted by Janhvi Kohli, a certified professional in generative AI and cyber security, who shared valuable insights on the practical applications of artificial intelligence, digital tools, and technology integration in education. The session focused on making classroom teaching more engaging, effective, and future-ready through the use of modern digital innovations. Organised in collaboration with Orange Publications, the workshop encouraged teachers to explore learner-centred approaches, digital confidence, and creative teaching methodologies that align with the changing educational landscape. The interactive session enabled educators to understand how technology can enhance both teaching and learning experiences. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh appreciated the significance of such professional development initiatives in preparing educators for the evolving demands of education and promoting innovation in classrooms. The workshop proved to be highly informative, interactive, and enriching, leaving the participants inspired to integrate artificial intelligence and digital innovation meaningfully into their teaching practices.

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