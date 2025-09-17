DT
Workshop on chemistry concludes

Workshop on chemistry concludes

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
The two-day Continuous Professional Development (CPD) Chemistry (Senior Secondary) Domain 2, conducted by the CBSE, COE, Panchkula, concluded at DAV Public School, Palampur. In this workshop about 50 chemistry teachers from various CBSE-affiliated schools participated for professional learning. The workshop focused on innovative teaching methods, hands-on activities, and effective lesson planning strategies to enhance student engagement and motivation. Neha Sharma and Bhag Singh, resource persons, shared their best practices and engaged participants in interactive sessions. The CPD aimed to empower educators with the pedagogies on the subject to integrate and foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and enhance student learning outcomes. Principal Dr VK Yadav extended his gratitude to the CBSE, COE, Panchkula, and the resource persons for their valuable contributions to the Continuous Professional Development (CPD).

