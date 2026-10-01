Workshop on ‘Competency-based assessment’ organised for teachers

A two-day CBP workshop for 60 teachers on ‘Competency-based assessment’ was organised at Army Public School, Yol. The workshop aimed to familiarise teachers with the concept of competency-based teaching and assessment, question construction and effective strategies for developing higher-order thinking skills among students. The workshop was facilitated by Sonika Sharma, Principal, Gobind Public School, Dinanagar, and Meenakshi Sharotri, Shivalik International Convent Public School, Jawalamukhi, who served as resource persons and shared their expertise and valuable insights on the subject. Both resource persons provided teachers with practical insights into the characteristics of competency-based questions, assessment aligned with learning outcomes, Higher-Order Thinking Skills (HOTS), reasoning and application-based approaches to question design, and effective assessment techniques, along with Lower-Order Thinking Skills (LOTS), which form an essential foundation for progressive learning. The participants were guided on framing questions that assess students’ ability to recall, recognise, identify, define, describe and demonstrate basic concepts and factual knowledge. The workshop was highly interactive and enriching. Teachers actively participated in the sessions, shared their experiences and learned useful strategies for effectively implementing competency-based assessment in the classroom. At the conclusion of the workshop, Principal Arjun Singh presented mementoes to both resource persons and expressed his gratitude to all the participating teachers for their active contribution towards making the workshop a success.
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