Workshop on cybercrime, women’s safety at Saupin’s School, Panchkula

The school organised a workshop covering cybercrime, women’s safety and self-defence, featuring the expertise of Inspector Sunita Poonia. The event aimed at equipping students with essential skills for both the digital and physical realms. Inspector Poonia addressed the pressing concerns of cyber threats while emphasising practical strategies for women’s safety. The workshop included a hands-on self-defence session, empowering participants with techniques to protect themselves physically. Understanding the urgency of emergencies, the workshop highlighted the significance of emergency number 112. Inspector Poonia stressed the importance of quick and effective response in times of need, encouraging everyone to be aware of and use the vital emergency contact.
