DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / The School Tribune / Workshop on 'Digital Literacy and Cyber Crime' at Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

Workshop on 'Digital Literacy and Cyber Crime' at Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school organised a workshop on “Digital Literacy and Cyber Crime” for its students of Grade IX. The workshop was conducted by two resource persons, Manjula Sularia, a life skills coach and social entrepreneur, and Vinita Shah, a certified POSH trainer. The primary objective of the workshop was to educate students about the importance of digital literacy and the potential risks associated with cybercrime. The workshop covered topics like digital footprint, cyber bullying, cybercrime, cyber grooming, cyber dating and Internet addiction. The workshop was a huge success, and students were benefitted greatly from the interactive session. The school’s effort to educate students about digital safety will undoubtedly have a positive impact on their online behaviour and safety. Director Poonam Navet presented saplings to the resource persons as a token of appreciation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts