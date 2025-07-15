Workshop on 'Digital Literacy and Cyber Crime' at Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school organised a workshop on “Digital Literacy and Cyber Crime” for its students of Grade IX. The workshop was conducted by two resource persons, Manjula Sularia, a life skills coach and social entrepreneur, and Vinita Shah, a certified POSH trainer. The primary objective of the workshop was to educate students about the importance of digital literacy and the potential risks associated with cybercrime. The workshop covered topics like digital footprint, cyber bullying, cybercrime, cyber grooming, cyber dating and Internet addiction. The workshop was a huge success, and students were benefitted greatly from the interactive session. The school’s effort to educate students about digital safety will undoubtedly have a positive impact on their online behaviour and safety. Director Poonam Navet presented saplings to the resource persons as a token of appreciation.

