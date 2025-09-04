Workshop on ‘Disaster Management’ organised

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education, organised a one-day workshop on ‘Disaster Management’ aimed at strengthening preparedness and resilience in schools. The resource persons for the workshop were SK Kala, an eminent educationist, and Shilpi Jain, an expert in chemistry, who together provided valuable perspectives and practical guidance. The day unfolded through four interconnected modules that highlighted the importance of a comprehensive disaster management cycle. Participants were guided through the processes of planning a systematic school safety framework, preparing through awareness drives and capacity building, executing emergency responses with clarity and coordination, and finally reviewing the effectiveness of these measures to ensure continuous improvement. The sessions were designed to be highly interactive, engaging teachers through discussions, role plays, and simulated scenarios that reflected real-life emergencies. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj expressed her gratitude to the CBSE and the experts for facilitating such an impactful session.

