Workshop on 'English Language and Literature' held

Maharana Pratap Public School, Kurukshetra, hosted a two-day workshop on 'English Language and Literature', empowering 60 extraordinary teachers from diverse districts. The workshop was led by resource persons Sudhanshu Sinha and Sudesh Sharma. Day 1 was a revelation in speaking, listening, and reading skills, while Day 2 elevated their expertise in writing, grammar, and vocabulary to unparalleled heights. The training was truly life-changing, leaving teachers ecstatic, inspired, and forever transformed.

