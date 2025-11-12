A workshop on ‘First-aid and disaster management’ was organised at Moti Ram Arya Sr Sec Model School, Chandigarh. The initiative aimed to create awareness among teachers and students about the importance of preparedness and presence of mind during emergencies. The session was conducted by Gulshan Hira, a trained expert in disaster preparedness and first-aid. He demonstrated practical life-saving techniques, including how to handle injuries, burns, fractures, and bleeding, along with the correct methods of bandaging and basic emergency care. His clear explanations and practical demonstrations kept the audience deeply engaged and informed. As part of the awareness programme, earthquake and flood drills were also conducted to train participants on how to respond effectively during natural disasters. During the earthquake drill, students and staff practiced the “Drop, Cover, and Hold” technique and learned safe evacuation methods. The flood drill focused on safety measures, rescue techniques, and ways to ensure personal safety and provide assistance during flood situations. Principal Dr Seema Biji appreciated the initiative and commended Hira for his insightful session. She remarked, “Awareness and preparedness are the keys to safety. Such training not only empowers students but also builds a responsible and resilient community.”

