DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Workshop on ‘First-aid and disaster management’

Workshop on ‘First-aid and disaster management’

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
6911c2f84ce8d 5.Moti Ram Arya Sr. Sec. Model School Chandigarh
Advertisement

A workshop on ‘First-aid and disaster management’ was organised at Moti Ram Arya Sr Sec Model School, Chandigarh. The initiative aimed to create awareness among teachers and students about the importance of preparedness and presence of mind during emergencies. The session was conducted by Gulshan Hira, a trained expert in disaster preparedness and first-aid. He demonstrated practical life-saving techniques, including how to handle injuries, burns, fractures, and bleeding, along with the correct methods of bandaging and basic emergency care. His clear explanations and practical demonstrations kept the audience deeply engaged and informed. As part of the awareness programme, earthquake and flood drills were also conducted to train participants on how to respond effectively during natural disasters. During the earthquake drill, students and staff practiced the “Drop, Cover, and Hold” technique and learned safe evacuation methods. The flood drill focused on safety measures, rescue techniques, and ways to ensure personal safety and provide assistance during flood situations. Principal Dr Seema Biji appreciated the initiative and commended Hira for his insightful session. She remarked, “Awareness and preparedness are the keys to safety. Such training not only empowers students but also builds a responsible and resilient community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts