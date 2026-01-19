Workshop on “Happy Classrooms” organised

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula, organised a one-day workshop on “Happy Classrooms” with the objective of creating positive, inclusive and emotionally safe learning spaces for students. The workshop focused on practical strategies to improve student engagement, motivation and overall well-being in classrooms. Teachers participated in interactive activities, group discussions, reflection tasks and classroom simulations that highlighted the importance of empathy, positive reinforcement and joyful learning practices. The sessions also emphasised aligning classroom practices with the goals of the National Education Policy by promoting competency-based and student-centred learning. The workshop was conducted by experienced educators Gesu Sharma, PGT (computer science- and master trainer for DAV seminars, who shared innovative classroom engagement techniques, and Sangita Kashyap, English HOD and CBSE resource person, who guided teachers on integrating emotional well-being with academic learning. Both resource persons used real-life classroom examples, making the sessions practical and relatable. The workshop concluded with experience sharing, and teachers expressed enthusiasm to implement the strategies in their classrooms.

