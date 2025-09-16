DT
Workshop on hope, positivity conducted

Workshop on hope, positivity conducted

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
On International Suicide Prevention Day, AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised a workshop on hope and positivity conducted by the school counsellor and special educator. The session focused on building resilience, positive thinking and seeking support during difficult times. Through interactive discussions, students were encouraged to value self-worth, practice empathy and nurture optimism. Principal Pamila Kaur appreciated the initiative and highlighted the importance of creating a safe, supportive environment for all learners. The workshop reinforced the school's commitment to promoting emotional well-being along with academic growth.

