Home / The School Tribune / Workshop on ‘Life Skills’ organised at St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

Workshop on ‘Life Skills’ organised at St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
A workshop on the subject of ‘Life Skills — Advanced’ was organised under the CBSE capacity building programme, in which 60 teachers from the host school and other schools participated. In the workshop, as a resource person of the CBSE, Principal of The Gurukul School Harsimran Kaur and independent trainer Payal Bedi explained to the teachers in detail about the basic skills and abilities for living life through which students will be able to think wisely, take decisions, maintain positive relationships and control emotions. The event began with reverence by offering garlands to Maa Saraswati and Swami Vivekananda. Principal Dr Piyush Punj warmly welcomed the resource persons and expressed gratitude to all participants. The keynote speakers underscored the importance of equipping students with the resilience and wisdom needed to handle the life’s challenges. Through a series of interactive activities, including role play, case studies, group discussions and live examples, participants explored critical aspects of life skills education. The CBSE continuously works for the development of teachers. In order to make teachers keep pace with the changing technology, the CBSE mandates training for a specific number of hours each year for their holistic development. The event concluded by presenting Swami Vivekananda literature to resource persons. Vice-Principal Pallavi Bhardwaj thanked the CBSE, COE, Panchkula, for giving the school the opportunity to host the workshop.

